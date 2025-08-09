Left Menu

Olivia Holt Returns for 'Cruel Summer' Season 3: A 90s Revival

The popular teen show 'Cruel Summer' is set to return for a third season, featuring Olivia Holt in a starring role and as an executive producer. The series, which initially captivated audiences with its 1990s setting and a gripping storyline, is being developed by Hulu and Freeform.

The teen drama series 'Cruel Summer' is making a comeback for its third season, with production underway at Hulu and Freeform. This season will spotlight Hollywood actor Olivia Holt, who is reprising her role as Kate Wallis and stepping up as an executive producer.

The first season, set in the nostalgic 1990s, attracted viewers with its intense narrative about two girls, Kate and Jeanette. The storyline takes a suspenseful turn after Kate disappears and Jeanette becomes the school's new popular girl, leading to unexpected turmoil upon Kate's return.

Despite a lackluster reception for its second season, 'Cruel Summer' is poised for a triumphant return. The anthology nature of the show means each season boasts a fresh cast and crew, so audiences can expect new faces alongside Holt in this eagerly anticipated comeback.

