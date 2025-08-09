Left Menu

Barda Sanctuary: The New Home for Asiatic Lions

The Gujarat government celebrates World Lion Day at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, a vital habitat for Asiatic lions. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in the event, highlighting Barda's role in Project Lion's success and the region's ecological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Gujarat government's official World Lion Day function will be held at the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Devbhoomi Dwarka district, marking its significance as a key habitat for Asiatic lions. This sanctuary is crucial for the Project Lion initiative, which aims to diversify and expand lion habitats across the state.

With its declaration as a sanctuary in 1979, Barda has transformed from royal hunting grounds to a thriving lion habitat. Today, it stands as an example of successful conservation efforts, housing a rapidly growing population of Asiatic lions. Celebrations include participation from notable figures, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The event aligns with broader conservation strategies to ensure the ecological sustainability of lion populations. The state's commitment to these efforts is further underlined by recent advances in wildlife monitoring and the introduction of jungle safaris, which have spurred local employment and eco-tourism development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

