Stroke Awareness: A Life-Saving Conversation at India Habitat Centre

New Delhi hosted a significant public awareness talk on brain strokes at the India Habitat Centre, as part of its effort to combat this silent killer. Organized in collaboration with the Subhadra Nambudiri Foundation, the event featured insights from renowned neurologist Dr. Rohit Bhatia.

The session was chaired by Prof. K. G. Suresh, Director of the Centre, who stressed the urgent need for public awareness. He shared personal anecdotes on the devastating impact of stroke, underscoring the critical importance of timely medical response and public education in reducing fatalities and disabilities.

Dr. Bhatia elaborated on stroke as a leading cause of death and disability in India. He emphasized the importance of the BE FAST approach for early detection and advocated for lifestyle modifications and rapid treatments, like clot-dissolving therapies, to improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)