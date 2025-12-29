Left Menu

Stroke Awareness: A Life-Saving Conversation at India Habitat Centre

India Habitat Centre organized a public talk to raise awareness about brain strokes, a major health concern in India. Dr. Rohit Bhatia highlighted stroke symptoms and treatment, while Prof. K. G. Suresh emphasized the importance of early recognition. Advances in stroke care and prevention strategies were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:55 IST
Stroke Awareness: A Life-Saving Conversation at India Habitat Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi hosted a significant public awareness talk on brain strokes at the India Habitat Centre, as part of its effort to combat this silent killer. Organized in collaboration with the Subhadra Nambudiri Foundation, the event featured insights from renowned neurologist Dr. Rohit Bhatia.

The session was chaired by Prof. K. G. Suresh, Director of the Centre, who stressed the urgent need for public awareness. He shared personal anecdotes on the devastating impact of stroke, underscoring the critical importance of timely medical response and public education in reducing fatalities and disabilities.

Dr. Bhatia elaborated on stroke as a leading cause of death and disability in India. He emphasized the importance of the BE FAST approach for early detection and advocated for lifestyle modifications and rapid treatments, like clot-dissolving therapies, to improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly

Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly

 India
2
Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

 India
3
Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

 India
4
Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025