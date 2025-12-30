Poland's Progressive Step: Cohabitation Contracts Amidst Political Tensions

In a historic move, Poland's government has approved a bill introducing 'cohabitation contracts' for couples residing together, a significant recognition for same-sex unions in a nation with limited LGBT rights. The initiative marks a pivotal step for Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has been striving to forward progressive reforms against a backdrop of conservative resistance.

The legislation, however, faces challenges. Tusk's efforts have met opposition from his junior coalition partner PSL and potential vetoes from presidents associated with the right-wing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which previously dominated the political scene until losing the 2023 election. Despite these hurdles, the government is moving forward, backed by a belief that the plan holds sufficient support in both parliamentary houses.

The new cohabitation contract allows any two individuals, irrespective of gender, to sign an agreement covering essential rights and protections like housing, alimony, healthcare, and taxation. While falling short of legalizing same-sex marriage, the bill is seen as a hopeful, albeit limited, development by advocates, reflecting the complex political landscape in this mostly Catholic EU country.

(With inputs from agencies.)