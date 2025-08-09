Left Menu

BJP Nagaland's Patriotic Campaign: Spreading the Tricolor Spirit

BJP's Nagaland unit will lead the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Tiranga Yatra' initiatives from August 11 to 15 to mark India's 79th Independence Day. The campaign transforms the tricolor into a symbol of personal pride and freedom, with events including medical camps, a cleanliness drive, and a bike yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nagaland division is set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Tiranga Yatra' programs to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day between August 11 and 15.

The initiative, announced at a press conference by BJP Nagaland chief spokesperson N Kakuto Chishi, aims to convert the national flag's symbolism into a people's movement. Chishi emphasized the campaign's goal of bringing the flag into Indian homes, symbolizing personal freedom.

Events include medical camps in 11 district jails, a flag hoisting ceremony at BJP offices, a cleanliness drive, and a series of activities culminating in the distribution of sanitary pads by the state mahila morcha. These efforts underscore the flag's representation of individual dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

