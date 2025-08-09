BJP Nagaland's Patriotic Campaign: Spreading the Tricolor Spirit

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nagaland division is set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Tiranga Yatra' programs to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day between August 11 and 15.

The initiative, announced at a press conference by BJP Nagaland chief spokesperson N Kakuto Chishi, aims to convert the national flag's symbolism into a people's movement. Chishi emphasized the campaign's goal of bringing the flag into Indian homes, symbolizing personal freedom.

Events include medical camps in 11 district jails, a flag hoisting ceremony at BJP offices, a cleanliness drive, and a series of activities culminating in the distribution of sanitary pads by the state mahila morcha. These efforts underscore the flag's representation of individual dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)