Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Unite for 'Globetrotter'

Renowned filmmaker S S Rajamouli announced the title of his new venture, 'Globetrotter', featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The reveal came via Rajamouli's X handle, promising further details by November 2025.

The reveal post showed Mahesh Babu donning a pendant with Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi, adding intrigue to the project. 'Globetrotter', formerly known as 'SSMB29', is Rajamouli and Babu's first collaborative effort.

While speculation about Priyanka Chopra's involvement persists, official confirmations are pending. This project follows Rajamouli's box-office hit 'RRR'. Mahesh Babu's recent role included a voiceover in 'The Lion King'.

