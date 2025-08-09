Left Menu

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Unite for 'Globetrotter'

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli has unveiled the title 'Globetrotter' for his upcoming film with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. The film, to be officially revealed in November 2025, marks their first collaboration. Details are scarce, but the project follows Rajamouli's success with 'RRR'. Release details remain unknown.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Renowned filmmaker S S Rajamouli announced the title of his new venture, 'Globetrotter', featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The reveal came via Rajamouli's X handle, promising further details by November 2025.

The reveal post showed Mahesh Babu donning a pendant with Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi, adding intrigue to the project. 'Globetrotter', formerly known as 'SSMB29', is Rajamouli and Babu's first collaborative effort.

While speculation about Priyanka Chopra's involvement persists, official confirmations are pending. This project follows Rajamouli's box-office hit 'RRR'. Mahesh Babu's recent role included a voiceover in 'The Lion King'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

