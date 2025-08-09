Horror-Mystery 'Kishkindhapuri' Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Premieres September 12
Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stars in 'Kishkindhapuri,' set to release on September 12. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, known for 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga,' the film is produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. The movie, featuring a horror-mystery theme, also stars Anupama Parameswaran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
'Kishkindhapuri,' a Telugu film featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, is slated for release on September 12. The announcement was made on Saturday by the filmmakers.
Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, this horror-mystery promises intense thrills. The film's score is composed by Sam CS.
The news was revealed on the official X handle, with a poster showcasing Sreenivas's enigmatic persona. Anupama Parameswaran joins him in the lead role, enhancing the film's anticipated excitement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement