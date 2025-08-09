Left Menu

Horror-Mystery 'Kishkindhapuri' Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Premieres September 12

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stars in 'Kishkindhapuri,' set to release on September 12. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, known for 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga,' the film is produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. The movie, featuring a horror-mystery theme, also stars Anupama Parameswaran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:00 IST
Horror-Mystery 'Kishkindhapuri' Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Premieres September 12
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Kishkindhapuri,' a Telugu film featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, is slated for release on September 12. The announcement was made on Saturday by the filmmakers.

Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, this horror-mystery promises intense thrills. The film's score is composed by Sam CS.

The news was revealed on the official X handle, with a poster showcasing Sreenivas's enigmatic persona. Anupama Parameswaran joins him in the lead role, enhancing the film's anticipated excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025