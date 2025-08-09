Celebrating World Sanskrit Day: The Eternal Language of India's Soul
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya celebrated World Sanskrit Day by emphasizing the cultural and intellectual significance of Sanskrit. They highlighted its role as the foundation of Indian tradition and wisdom, urging the public to preserve and use Sanskrit in daily life.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended their greetings to citizens in observance of World Sanskrit Day on Saturday.
Chief Minister Adityanath, in a social media post, described Sanskrit as the 'expression of India's soul' and a 'source of eternal knowledge.' He urged people to honor and incorporate this ancient language into their daily routines.
Deputy CM Maurya echoed these sentiments, paying homage to Sanskrit as the bedrock of Indian culture and values, and acknowledged its historical significance as the 'mother of all languages.'
