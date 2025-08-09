Left Menu

Tribute to Freedom Fighters on Quit India Movement Day

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to freedom fighters on Quit India Movement Day. They honored the sacrifices made during the movement with messages on social media, highlighting the ongoing impact of the fight for independence against British rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, commemorated the contributions of freedom fighters on Quit India Movement Day. The leaders acknowledged the sacrifices made during this pivotal historical movement on social media.

In a heartfelt post on X, Yogi Adityanath expressed profound gratitude towards those who ignited the spirit of freedom in the masses, challenging the oppressive British regime. He emphasized that the saga, sacrifice, and martyrdom of immortal martyrs will forever elevate national consciousness.

Deputy Chief Ministers Maurya and Pathak echoed similar sentiments, paying tributes to the brave souls who laid down their lives in pursuit of national independence. Their messages underscored the enduring legacy of the Quit India Movement in India's fight for autonomy.

