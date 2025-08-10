Nepal Unveils New Peaks for Free Climbing to Boost Tourism

Nepal has unveiled a strategic initiative to boost mountain tourism by opening nearly 100 peaks in its remote western region for free climbing, government officials announced. The move aims to attract climbers to less-visited areas by waiving the royalty fee for 97 peaks located in Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces over the next two years. These peaks, with altitudes ranging from 5,870 metres to 7,132 metres, offer vast potential to draw tourists to regions with limited economic development opportunities.

'The aim is to bring more visitors to remote regions, create jobs, and generate income for local communities,' Himal Gautam, Director at the Department of Tourism, told PTI. In addition to increased foot traffic, this initiative seeks to promote Nepal's lesser-known mountain destinations, presenting new adventures for avid climbers.

Alongside the allure of free climbing, the government has proposed an amendment to the Tourism Act, requiring those aspiring to conquer Mt Everest to first scale a peak above 7,000 metres. Submitted to the Upper House for approval, the proposal is undergoing legislative review. Additionally, Nepal is set to increase the fee for scaling Mt Everest from USD 11,000 to USD 15,000 per person starting September 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)