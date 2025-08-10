Hina Khan: Triumph Over Cancer and Return to TV

Renowned Indian TV actress Hina Khan is making a remarkable return to the small screen after her brave battle with stage three breast cancer. A year following her diagnosis, Khan shares that while recovery has been her focus, she now senses industry reluctance in engaging her talents.

Her current project, 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', marks her comeback as she steps into a new role on Colors Channel. Known for past hits like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', Khan is determined to break through barriers and invites opportunities, even expressing a keen interest in playing a spy in future endeavors.

The actress addresses her keen interest to explore different genres and platforms, including digital shows and films. In an interview, Khan candidly shared her ambitions, reflecting on her journey and expressing gratitude for her current position despite the challenges faced. Fans continue to support Khan as she navigates her career post-recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)