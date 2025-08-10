Left Menu

Hina Khan: Triumph Over Cancer and Return to TV

Indian TV star Hina Khan, after battling stage three breast cancer, is back on screen with 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. Despite industry hesitance, Khan is eager to work, expressing interest in playing spy roles in her future projects. Her current show on Colors features celebrity couples in fun challenges.

Updated: 10-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:52 IST
Renowned Indian TV actress Hina Khan is making a remarkable return to the small screen after her brave battle with stage three breast cancer. A year following her diagnosis, Khan shares that while recovery has been her focus, she now senses industry reluctance in engaging her talents.

Her current project, 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', marks her comeback as she steps into a new role on Colors Channel. Known for past hits like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', Khan is determined to break through barriers and invites opportunities, even expressing a keen interest in playing a spy in future endeavors.

The actress addresses her keen interest to explore different genres and platforms, including digital shows and films. In an interview, Khan candidly shared her ambitions, reflecting on her journey and expressing gratitude for her current position despite the challenges faced. Fans continue to support Khan as she navigates her career post-recovery.

