Cyclists Deliver Christmas Cheer from Germany to Santa's Village

A festive mission kicks off in Germany as three postal workers set off on a 3,000-kilometre bicycle journey aimed at spreading Christmas cheer. Departing from St. Nikolaus, they are bound for Rovaniemi, Finland, better known as Santa Claus Village.

According to German news agency dpa, these cyclists are carrying letters and Christmas wish lists addressed to Santa Claus from Germany's Saarland state, contributing to a holiday tradition where Deutsche Post volunteers answer over 30,000 letters annually.

This unique tradition, established in 1967, sees St. Nikolaus himself, clad in a purple cape and golden staff, personally handing over the letters, continuing the enchanting Christmas magic across borders.

