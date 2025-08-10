Left Menu

Sebastian Stan to Star in Radu Jude's Romanian Frankenstein Thriller

Sebastian Stan is set to star in a new film by Romanian director Radu Jude, centered on Frankenstein's iconic characters. The narrative intertwines a CIA prison's dark history in Romania with the legendary tale, nodding to Stan's Romanian roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:24 IST
Sebastian Stan to Star in Radu Jude's Romanian Frankenstein Thriller
Sebastian Stan (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan is poised to head the cast in a new film directed by esteemed Romanian auteur Radu Jude. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the project will explore themes from the classic horror novel Frankenstein.

Radu Jude's film, currently titled 'Frankenstein in Romania,' will see Stan, originally from Romania, take on dual roles as both Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Jude recently revealed that his collaboration with Stan was initially uncertain until he introduced the actor to his concept of blending the iconic tale of Frankenstein with Romania's historical context.

Jude explained in his interview that the film would intertwine the fictional narrative of Frankenstein with the factual existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania, providing a fresh take on the horror classic. The project highlights Stan's Romanian heritage, offering a unique angle on the timeless story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025