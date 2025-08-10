Sebastian Stan to Star in Radu Jude's Romanian Frankenstein Thriller

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan is poised to head the cast in a new film directed by esteemed Romanian auteur Radu Jude. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the project will explore themes from the classic horror novel Frankenstein.

Radu Jude's film, currently titled 'Frankenstein in Romania,' will see Stan, originally from Romania, take on dual roles as both Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Jude recently revealed that his collaboration with Stan was initially uncertain until he introduced the actor to his concept of blending the iconic tale of Frankenstein with Romania's historical context.

Jude explained in his interview that the film would intertwine the fictional narrative of Frankenstein with the factual existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania, providing a fresh take on the horror classic. The project highlights Stan's Romanian heritage, offering a unique angle on the timeless story.

