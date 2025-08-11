Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Culture: A Cinematic Celebration at CIFF 2025

The Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) highlighted India's cinematic diversity through screenings and discussions from August 8 to 10. Held at the NCUI Auditorium, the event coincided with Independence Day celebrations, featuring a mix of restored classics, contemporary and regional films, and documentaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 00:56 IST
Lights, Camera, Culture: A Cinematic Celebration at CIFF 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) concluded its three-day event, showcasing India's diverse cinematic heritage at the NCUI Auditorium. The festival coincided with the 79th Independence Day, offering a rich array of films and cultural discussions.

The event kicked off with screenings of iconic films like Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' and Manoj Kumar's 'Kranti', opening dialogues on inclusive storytelling. Other highlights included restored classics, regional movies, and insightful documentaries covering themes from marine life to culinary traditions.

Industry figures such as Hema Sardesai discussed filmmaking's creative aspects, alongside musical performances by Ricky Kej. The Delhi Government aims to partner for the next edition, underscored by calls to boost film tourism, as emphasized by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025