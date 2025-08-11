Lights, Camera, Culture: A Cinematic Celebration at CIFF 2025

The Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) concluded its three-day event, showcasing India's diverse cinematic heritage at the NCUI Auditorium. The festival coincided with the 79th Independence Day, offering a rich array of films and cultural discussions.

The event kicked off with screenings of iconic films like Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' and Manoj Kumar's 'Kranti', opening dialogues on inclusive storytelling. Other highlights included restored classics, regional movies, and insightful documentaries covering themes from marine life to culinary traditions.

Industry figures such as Hema Sardesai discussed filmmaking's creative aspects, alongside musical performances by Ricky Kej. The Delhi Government aims to partner for the next edition, underscored by calls to boost film tourism, as emphasized by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

