From Village to Viral: Manish Bisi's Accidental Cricket Connection

Manish Bisi from Chhattisgarh accidentally enters the limelight after buying a SIM card that once belonged to cricketer Rajat Patidar. The card connects him to cricket legends and brings unexpected fame. After realising the mix-up, the SIM is returned, but not before Manish enjoys his brief brush with celebrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:08 IST
A simple SIM card purchase turned into a surreal experience for Manish Bisi, a resident of Madagaon village in Chhattisgarh. The card, once registered to rising cricket star Rajat Patidar, inadvertently connected Manish to cricket legends like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

What seemed like a system glitch became reality when Manish received phone calls from the cricket giants. Initially, he and his friend Khemraj thought it was a prank, playing along until Patidar himself reached out, urgently requesting his old number back.

The locals rejoiced in their brief moment under the spotlight, with the SIM ultimately returned to Patidar as per telecom procedures. This episode remains an unforgettable, dreamlike event for the villagers, who cherish their unexpected conversations with cricket royalty.

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

