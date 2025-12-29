Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Stellar Performance and Vijay Hazare Commitment

Virat Kohli, a prominent player in Indian cricket, has decided to play a third Vijay Hazare Trophy match against the Railways to prepare for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. Kohli's recent performance has been impressive, and he has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fastest to 16,000 List A runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:42 IST
Virat Kohli's Stellar Performance and Vijay Hazare Commitment
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is set to participate in Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Railways on January 6, as confirmed by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley to PTI.

BCCI required centrally-contracted players to partake in at least two matches, but Kohli opted for a third to prepare for the New Zealand series.

Kohli excelled in the first two games, scoring 131 and 77, and became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Restart by 2027 Possible if Peace Achieved

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Restart by 2027 Possible if Peace Achieved

 Russia
2
Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics

Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics

 Bangladesh
3
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays homage to martyrs of Assam Agitation at 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays homage to martyrs of Assam Agitation at '...

 India
4
China to Lower Tariffs on Key Imports in 2024

China to Lower Tariffs on Key Imports in 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025