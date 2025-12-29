Virat Kohli's Stellar Performance and Vijay Hazare Commitment

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is set to participate in Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Railways on January 6, as confirmed by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley to PTI.

BCCI required centrally-contracted players to partake in at least two matches, but Kohli opted for a third to prepare for the New Zealand series.

Kohli excelled in the first two games, scoring 131 and 77, and became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)