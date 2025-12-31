Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Year in Limited-Overs Cricket

In a year filled with varying emotions, Virat Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket without experiencing another peak moment, yet managed to redeem himself with outstanding performances in limited-overs matches. The year began on a disappointing note with a lackluster Border-Gavaskar Trophy but concluded with Kohli in remarkable form, boasting an ODI average of 146 from six matches, including three centuries and fifties since his return from a challenging phase in Australia.

Kohli set a host of records, notably scoring over 1,000 runs in ICC event knockouts, with standout performances in the ICC Champions Trophy. Here, he achieved an impressive feat of ten fifty-plus scores during these high-stakes matches and earned his second ICC CT title with an unbeaten century against Pakistan. As a testament to his prowess, he ended his IPL trophy drought with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, emerging as a top run-scorer and becoming the first player to amass 9,000 runs with a single franchise.

Despite focusing on limited-overs cricket, Kohli's consistent performance elevated him to the third-highest international run-scorer, surpassing Ricky Ponting. His 52 ODI centuries set a new benchmark in cricket, exceeding Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli's year wrapped up with numerous accolades, including the most fifty-plus scores in ODIs at home, further cementing his legend as an unparalleled cricketer.