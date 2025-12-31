Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Year in Limited-Overs Cricket

Despite retiring from Test cricket, Virat Kohli shone in limited-overs formats, becoming the highest run-scorer in ICC events and securing multiple records. His achievements include leading run-scorer in limited-overs cricket, most centuries in ODIs, and winning numerous trophies, solidifying his status as an iconic figure in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:00 IST
Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Year in Limited-Overs Cricket
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a year filled with varying emotions, Virat Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket without experiencing another peak moment, yet managed to redeem himself with outstanding performances in limited-overs matches. The year began on a disappointing note with a lackluster Border-Gavaskar Trophy but concluded with Kohli in remarkable form, boasting an ODI average of 146 from six matches, including three centuries and fifties since his return from a challenging phase in Australia.

Kohli set a host of records, notably scoring over 1,000 runs in ICC event knockouts, with standout performances in the ICC Champions Trophy. Here, he achieved an impressive feat of ten fifty-plus scores during these high-stakes matches and earned his second ICC CT title with an unbeaten century against Pakistan. As a testament to his prowess, he ended his IPL trophy drought with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, emerging as a top run-scorer and becoming the first player to amass 9,000 runs with a single franchise.

Despite focusing on limited-overs cricket, Kohli's consistent performance elevated him to the third-highest international run-scorer, surpassing Ricky Ponting. His 52 ODI centuries set a new benchmark in cricket, exceeding Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli's year wrapped up with numerous accolades, including the most fifty-plus scores in ODIs at home, further cementing his legend as an unparalleled cricketer.

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025