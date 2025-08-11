Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Madhya Pradesh's Watery Havens

In Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, three individuals drowned in separate incidents. Two men drowned in Aghmarshan Kund pond, while a third drowned in a river during a cultural festival. Rescue efforts saved one individual, while others were declared dead. Authorities are investigating these unfortunate events.

Updated: 11-08-2025 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Tragic incidents unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district as three individuals drowned in two separate water bodies, officials reported on Monday.

In the first incident, a man, his nephew, and another relative tragically drowned while bathing in Aghmarshan Kund pond, swelled by recent rains, near the renowned Dharkundi ashram. Despite rescue attempts by local people, only one individual was saved from the pond, while two others, Aman Tripathi and Ajay Pandey, were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate tragedy, 36-year-old Yogendra Kushwaha drowned in a local river during the 'Kajaliya' festival after losing balance. Despite extensive efforts by the State Disaster Response Force divers, Kushwaha could not be saved. The events have cast a pall over the district with authorities initiating investigations into these drownings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

