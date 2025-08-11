Tragic Drownings in Madhya Pradesh's Watery Havens

Tragic incidents unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district as three individuals drowned in two separate water bodies, officials reported on Monday.

In the first incident, a man, his nephew, and another relative tragically drowned while bathing in Aghmarshan Kund pond, swelled by recent rains, near the renowned Dharkundi ashram. Despite rescue attempts by local people, only one individual was saved from the pond, while two others, Aman Tripathi and Ajay Pandey, were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate tragedy, 36-year-old Yogendra Kushwaha drowned in a local river during the 'Kajaliya' festival after losing balance. Despite extensive efforts by the State Disaster Response Force divers, Kushwaha could not be saved. The events have cast a pall over the district with authorities initiating investigations into these drownings.

(With inputs from agencies.)