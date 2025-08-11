Pride for India: Nitesh Gill Honored as Wikimedian of the Year

Nitesh Gill, a dedicated Wikipedia contributor from Punjab, has received an 'honorary mention' at the Wikimedian of the Year Awards 2025 held in Nairobi, Kenya. This accolade, presented by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, honors her exceptional contributions to the Wikimedia projects.

Nitesh emerged from a shortlist of global volunteers for her efforts in expanding Punjabi Wikipedia and enhancing the representation of women. Her tenure as the sole woman administrator on Punjabi Wikipedia underscores her pivotal role in regional language content development and gender representation.

Beyond her contributions to Wikipedia, Nitesh has played vital roles in global Wikimedia events and initiatives like the She Leads program and the Oral Culture Transcription Toolkit, underlining her commitment to empowering women and preserving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)