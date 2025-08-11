Reviving Heritage: Poonam Soni's New Jewelry Venture

Poonam Soni, a trailblazer in India's luxury jewelry scene since 1989, is launching a captivating collection titled 'The Treasures of India' alongside her daughter, Kriti. This new venture aims to bring the diverse artistry from various Indian states under one roof, celebrating the country's rich craftsmanship.

The collection, set to launch on August 13th and 14th, will feature pieces crafted in eight different cities showcasing India's artisan legacy. Highlighting a variety of precious materials, the collection includes tribal gold, uniquely cut diamonds, and traditional emeralds mounted in 'nakshis' and enamels.

Soni plans to take this vibrant showcase to New York next year, continuing her legacy in elevating Indian artistry on a global stage through her new initiative, Jewels Eleven.

(With inputs from agencies.)