Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Poonam Soni's New Jewelry Venture

Poonam Soni, renowned for pioneering bespoke jewels in India, is launching 'The Treasures of India' collection with her daughter Kriti. This venture celebrates Indian craftsmanship in jewelry. The pieces will showcase diverse styles from eight cities, emphasizing India's rich artisan legacy. A New York launch is planned next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:24 IST
Reviving Heritage: Poonam Soni's New Jewelry Venture
jewelry
  • Country:
  • India

Poonam Soni, a trailblazer in India's luxury jewelry scene since 1989, is launching a captivating collection titled 'The Treasures of India' alongside her daughter, Kriti. This new venture aims to bring the diverse artistry from various Indian states under one roof, celebrating the country's rich craftsmanship.

The collection, set to launch on August 13th and 14th, will feature pieces crafted in eight different cities showcasing India's artisan legacy. Highlighting a variety of precious materials, the collection includes tribal gold, uniquely cut diamonds, and traditional emeralds mounted in 'nakshis' and enamels.

Soni plans to take this vibrant showcase to New York next year, continuing her legacy in elevating Indian artistry on a global stage through her new initiative, Jewels Eleven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025