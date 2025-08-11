Goosebumps Series Cancelled on Disney+: Future Unknown
Disney+ has cancelled the 'Goosebumps' series after two seasons. The show's producers at Sony Pictures Television plan to explore new platforms and creative directions for the IP. The series, developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, first aired in October 2023, drawing over 75 million viewing hours.
The supernatural horror series 'Goosebumps', based on R.L. Stine's renowned book series, will not be returning to Disney+ for a third season. Originally developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, the show ran for two gripping seasons.
Sony Pictures Television, which produced the series, has decided to look for new platforms and creative avenues, as Variety reported. Having enlisted the talents of Hilary Winston as executive producer and showrunner, the series initially launched in October 2023 with a 10-episode season.
The second season, featuring stars such as David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz, followed in January, offering eight episodes. The combined seasons amassed over 75 million viewing hours in the U.S. and reached millions more internationally.
