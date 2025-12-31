Tragic Assault: Woman Endures Night of Horror in Moving Van

A 25-year-old woman experienced a harrowing ordeal in Faridabad, where she was subjected to a gang rape inside a moving van before being thrown onto the road. According to police reports, the incident took place late Monday night when two men offered her a lift.

The suspects, who are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh but currently reside in Faridabad, were apprehended by law enforcement officials. The victim had been staying with her parents due to marital issues and was returning from a friend's house when she encountered the accused.

The woman was driven around overnight and discarded near Raja Chowk with severe injuries. Her sister arrived at the scene with help and transported her to the hospital. The police have detained the suspects and plan to conduct a test identification parade soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)