Left Menu

Tragic Assault: Woman Endures Night of Horror in Moving Van

A 25-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped and thrown from a moving van in Faridabad. The incident occurred after she was offered a lift by two men. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rescued by her sister. The perpetrators have been arrested and are facing questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:37 IST
Tragic Assault: Woman Endures Night of Horror in Moving Van
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman experienced a harrowing ordeal in Faridabad, where she was subjected to a gang rape inside a moving van before being thrown onto the road. According to police reports, the incident took place late Monday night when two men offered her a lift.

The suspects, who are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh but currently reside in Faridabad, were apprehended by law enforcement officials. The victim had been staying with her parents due to marital issues and was returning from a friend's house when she encountered the accused.

The woman was driven around overnight and discarded near Raja Chowk with severe injuries. Her sister arrived at the scene with help and transported her to the hospital. The police have detained the suspects and plan to conduct a test identification parade soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025