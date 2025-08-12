Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: A New Chapter Begins

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The news was announced by Rodriguez on Instagram, showing off a ring and expressing her commitment. The couple has two daughters and a blended family. They met in 2016 in Madrid, where Rodriguez worked.

Updated: 12-08-2025 09:33 IST
Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a significant step in his personal life by getting engaged to his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez. The announcement was made on Instagram, where Rodriguez showcased a striking ring.

The 31-year-old's post expressed her joy and commitment, saying, "Yes, I do" in Spanish, adding, "In this and in all my lives." The couple, who have been together since 2016, share two daughters and have faced personal tragedies, including the loss of a newborn son in 2022.

Ronaldo, who rose to fame playing for clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Rodriguez, who first met Ronaldo while working in a Madrid Gucci store, has been a supportive partner by raising Ronaldo's three other children.

