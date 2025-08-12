Left Menu

Taylor Swift Unveils New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' during a podcast with Travis Kelce. The release date will be revealed later, with the vinyl available for pre-order at $30. Swift's last album broke records, and her 'Eras' tour significantly impacted local economies, marking a trend coined as 'Swiftflation.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:25 IST
On Tuesday, Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled 'The Life of a Showgirl' during an episode of the New Heights podcast alongside U.S. football star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

The album announcement was shared on Instagram with a blurred preview of its cover. The official release date has yet to be disclosed, but pre-orders for the vinyl version are already open on Swift's website at a price of $30.

Known for smashing records, Swift's previous album 'The Tortured Poets Department' achieved unprecedented streaming and sales figures, highlighting her influence in the music industry. Moreover, her record-breaking 'Eras' tour has been described as causing 'Swiftflation,' due to spikes in local pricing for hospitality and entertainment during her stops.

