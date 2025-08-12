Left Menu

EV Sahi Hai: Driving Confidence in India's Electric Mobility Future

JSW MG Motor India launches 'EV Sahi Hai', a campaign to boost confidence in electric vehicles, featuring real consumer testimonials and celebrity endorsements from Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. The campaign aims to dispel EV myths, highlight savings, and encourage broader EV adoption across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:24 IST
EV Sahi Hai: Driving Confidence in India's Electric Mobility Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled a new campaign, 'EV Sahi Hai', aimed at boosting confidence in electric vehicles (EVs) among the Indian public. Focusing on real consumer experiences and celebrity endorsements, the campaign seeks to dismiss prevalent myths about EVs.

The initiative unfolds in two phases. The first, consumer-led phase, presents real EV users sharing their positive experiences, stressing the benefits and savings associated with owning an EV. Each testimonial ends with a unifying message: 'EV Sahi Hai'.

The second phase harnesses the star power of actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat to creatively communicate the advantages of electric mobility. Inspired by AMFI's successful 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign, this initiative aims to elevate EV adoption nationwide. A dedicated website, evsahihai.com, will serve as a hub of information for curious consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025