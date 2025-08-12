EV Sahi Hai: Driving Confidence in India's Electric Mobility Future

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled a new campaign, 'EV Sahi Hai', aimed at boosting confidence in electric vehicles (EVs) among the Indian public. Focusing on real consumer experiences and celebrity endorsements, the campaign seeks to dismiss prevalent myths about EVs.

The initiative unfolds in two phases. The first, consumer-led phase, presents real EV users sharing their positive experiences, stressing the benefits and savings associated with owning an EV. Each testimonial ends with a unifying message: 'EV Sahi Hai'.

The second phase harnesses the star power of actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat to creatively communicate the advantages of electric mobility. Inspired by AMFI's successful 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign, this initiative aims to elevate EV adoption nationwide. A dedicated website, evsahihai.com, will serve as a hub of information for curious consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)