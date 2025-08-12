Left Menu

India Day Postponed Amid Safety Concerns in Ireland

The Ireland India Council has postponed its annual 'India Day' in Dublin due to recent violent attacks against the Indian community. Safety concerns prompted the decision, following discussions with the Irish Deputy Prime Minister. The event aimed at celebrating Indian-Irish friendship and freedom will be rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:26 IST
India Day Postponed Amid Safety Concerns in Ireland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Ireland India Council has delayed its annual 'India Day' celebrations in Dublin, initially set for Sunday, in response to a recent surge of violent attacks on the Indian community. The decision follows safety concerns raised by community leaders after violent incidents targeting Indians in Ireland.

Speaking after a meeting with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Tánaiste Simon Harris, Prashant Shukla, co-chairman of the Council, highlighted safety and security as key issues. Harris expressed strong condemnation of the attacks, lauding the Indian community's positive contributions to Ireland.

The event, celebrated since 2015, includes music, dance, and cultural presentations at Farmleigh House and Estate. However, amid rising safety concerns, the supportive stance of community leaders and government officials seeks to counter harmful narratives and assure the community's safety going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025