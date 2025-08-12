India Day Postponed Amid Safety Concerns in Ireland

The Ireland India Council has delayed its annual 'India Day' celebrations in Dublin, initially set for Sunday, in response to a recent surge of violent attacks on the Indian community. The decision follows safety concerns raised by community leaders after violent incidents targeting Indians in Ireland.

Speaking after a meeting with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Tánaiste Simon Harris, Prashant Shukla, co-chairman of the Council, highlighted safety and security as key issues. Harris expressed strong condemnation of the attacks, lauding the Indian community's positive contributions to Ireland.

The event, celebrated since 2015, includes music, dance, and cultural presentations at Farmleigh House and Estate. However, amid rising safety concerns, the supportive stance of community leaders and government officials seeks to counter harmful narratives and assure the community's safety going forward.

