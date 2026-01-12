Left Menu

Daredevil Stunts in Gurugram: Police on the Hunt

Gurugram Police have initiated an investigation after a viral video showed two men performing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Sector 86. The video, which surfaced on social media, captures the individuals climbing onto the vehicle's roof through the window and sunroof.

Updated: 12-01-2026 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring display of reckless behavior, two men were captured on video performing stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Gurugram's Sector 86. The video, posted on social media, has prompted local police to launch a full-scale investigation.

The incident, which took place on Sunday night, was recorded by a fellow driver who posted the footage online, tagging Gurugram Police. The footage visibly shows one man climbing through the window to the roof, followed by another man using the sunroof to join him.

Gurugram Police are actively seeking the individuals by tracing the SUV's registration number in a bid to apprehend them. They are calling on public cooperation to ensure such dangerous acts are clamped down on effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

