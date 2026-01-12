Left Menu

Youth in Politics: Nitin Nabin Urges Commitment Beyond Shortcuts

BJP's Nitin Nabin appeals to youth to avoid shortcuts and take a leading role in politics. Emphasizing the importance of patience and dedication, he highlights PM Modi’s initiatives for youth empowerment. Nabin encourages young leaders to contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:48 IST
In a spirited address on National Youth Day, BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin called upon India's young leaders to actively engage in politics, eschewing shortcuts for long-term impact. Speaking in Gurugram, he likened politics to a marathon, requiring patience and stamina rather than short spurts of speed.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, Nabin praised PM Modi for guiding young Indians with numerous empowering schemes. He urged individuals passionate about social service to commit fully, avoiding part-time involvement in politics.

Nabin referenced Swami Vivekananda, emphasizing the inspirational role he plays for the BJP. Rousing receptions marked the event as state leaders joined in celebrating youth contributions to India's growth, particularly in technology and entrepreneurship, underlining the demographic as a cornerstone for future progress.

