Left Menu

Dance Therapy: Shambhavi Sharma's Healing Touch with Kuchipudi

Shambhavi Sharma's dance therapy initiative 'Nrityaamrit' at Primus Super Speciality Hospital blends Kuchipudi with emotional healing. Her recent performance offered relief and relaxation to patients, highlighting the potential of integrating traditional arts into holistic healthcare models for enhanced well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:07 IST
Dance Therapy: Shambhavi Sharma's Healing Touch with Kuchipudi
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, August 12, 2025 — Shambhavi Sharma, renowned for her dance therapy initiative, Nrityaamrit, conducted a special healing session at Chanakyapuri's Primus Super Speciality Hospital. Known for merging the grace of Kuchipudi with emotional healing, Sharma is breaking new ground in therapeutic classical dance within clinical settings.

The session, held on August 2, showcased a Kuchipudi performance choreographed under the guidance of eminent Gurus, Padma Bhushan awardees Shri Raja and Radha Reddy. Patients and attendants found solace in the meditative rhythm and evocative storytelling, offering them a much-needed escape from the hospital's clinical ambiance.

Shambhavi remarked on the transformative atmosphere, noting, "The rhythm and movement seem to bring a necessary calm." Patients, like Smt. Teena and Smt. Tanya, expressed relief post-performance, advocating for more such sessions. Nrityaamrit represents a broader effort to blend traditional arts into holistic care, creating pathways for cultural and emotional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025