Dance Therapy: Shambhavi Sharma's Healing Touch with Kuchipudi

New Delhi, August 12, 2025 — Shambhavi Sharma, renowned for her dance therapy initiative, Nrityaamrit, conducted a special healing session at Chanakyapuri's Primus Super Speciality Hospital. Known for merging the grace of Kuchipudi with emotional healing, Sharma is breaking new ground in therapeutic classical dance within clinical settings.

The session, held on August 2, showcased a Kuchipudi performance choreographed under the guidance of eminent Gurus, Padma Bhushan awardees Shri Raja and Radha Reddy. Patients and attendants found solace in the meditative rhythm and evocative storytelling, offering them a much-needed escape from the hospital's clinical ambiance.

Shambhavi remarked on the transformative atmosphere, noting, "The rhythm and movement seem to bring a necessary calm." Patients, like Smt. Teena and Smt. Tanya, expressed relief post-performance, advocating for more such sessions. Nrityaamrit represents a broader effort to blend traditional arts into holistic care, creating pathways for cultural and emotional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)