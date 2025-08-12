Left Menu

Sri Lanka Recognizes Sabarimala Pilgrimage

The Sri Lankan government has decided to officially recognize the annual pilgrimage of its nationals to the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, Kerala. Over 15,000 Sri Lankans partake in this pilgrimage annually, which aligns with the Mandala puja festival and the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The Sri Lankan cabinet announced a landmark decision to officially recognize the annual pilgrimage to the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, Kerala.

This pilgrimage is a deeply ingrained tradition for over 15,000 Sri Lankan nationals, who travel each year to the renowned shrine.

The government stated this move acknowledges the longstanding cultural and religious bond between Sri Lanka and India.

