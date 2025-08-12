Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Old-Age Pension Targets, Aims Higher for 2025-26

Uttar Pradesh recently surpassed its quarterly old-age pension target of 61 lakh beneficiaries for the financial year 2025-26, a move that's prompted the state government to raise the bar to 67.50 lakh beneficiaries, according to an official statement released Tuesday.

In an effort to increase transparency and efficiency, the Social Welfare Department has implemented a single nodal account (SNA) system for disbursing pensions. This digital platform allows pension amounts to be directly transferred into Aadhaar-linked accounts, effectively eliminating middlemen and ensuring timely payments.

The old-age pension scheme is integral to the Yogi Adityanath government's public welfare strategy, aimed at aiding financially vulnerable elderly citizens. Eligible individuals over 60 receive monthly pensions of Rs 1,000. Since its 2017 expansion, the scheme's reach has nearly doubled, highlighting its significance in supporting the senior population.

(With inputs from agencies.)