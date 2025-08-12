Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Old-Age Pension Targets, Aims Higher for 2025-26
Uttar Pradesh has exceeded its old-age pension target of 61 lakh beneficiaries for the first quarter of 2025-26, leading the state government to raise the goal to 67.50 lakh. The introduction of a single nodal account system ensures timely, transparent distribution of pensions directly into Aadhaar-linked accounts, eliminating middlemen.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh recently surpassed its quarterly old-age pension target of 61 lakh beneficiaries for the financial year 2025-26, a move that's prompted the state government to raise the bar to 67.50 lakh beneficiaries, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
In an effort to increase transparency and efficiency, the Social Welfare Department has implemented a single nodal account (SNA) system for disbursing pensions. This digital platform allows pension amounts to be directly transferred into Aadhaar-linked accounts, effectively eliminating middlemen and ensuring timely payments.
The old-age pension scheme is integral to the Yogi Adityanath government's public welfare strategy, aimed at aiding financially vulnerable elderly citizens. Eligible individuals over 60 receive monthly pensions of Rs 1,000. Since its 2017 expansion, the scheme's reach has nearly doubled, highlighting its significance in supporting the senior population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Payments Surge: RBI Index Shows Promising Growth
India Sees Surge in Digital Payments, 65,000 Cr Transactions in 6 Years
India's Digital Payments Revolution: RBI-DPI Surges to New Heights
India's Fiscal Roadmap: Balancing Debt, Welfare, and Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund
Truecaller Partners With Khyaal to Protect Senior Citizens from Scams