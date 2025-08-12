Left Menu

Arora Powers into Heyball Semifinals with Thrilling Victory

Shivam Arora, a leading heyball player from India, advanced to the World Games semifinals after defeating Hong Kong's Yip Kin Ling in a close match. Arora's victory secures him a semifinal clash against China's Zhang Taiyi. Meanwhile, Sourav Kothari exited the snooker event, losing to Xiao Guodong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chengdu | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:46 IST
Arora Powers into Heyball Semifinals with Thrilling Victory
  • Country:
  • China

In a display of remarkable skill, India's Shivam Arora advanced to the semifinals of the World Games' heyball category on Tuesday, securing a nail-biting 5-4 win against Hong Kong's Yip Kin Ling.

Heyball, a blend of snooker and pool adhering to World Pool-Billiard Association rules, saw Arora dominate in the decisive moments. Ranked fifth globally, he kept his medal aspirations intact by tactfully outperforming his opponent in the final rack.

Meanwhile, in snooker, India's national champion Sourav Kothari was outshone by China's Xiao Guodong, concluding his run with a 0-2 defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025