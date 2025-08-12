Arora Powers into Heyball Semifinals with Thrilling Victory

In a display of remarkable skill, India's Shivam Arora advanced to the semifinals of the World Games' heyball category on Tuesday, securing a nail-biting 5-4 win against Hong Kong's Yip Kin Ling.

Heyball, a blend of snooker and pool adhering to World Pool-Billiard Association rules, saw Arora dominate in the decisive moments. Ranked fifth globally, he kept his medal aspirations intact by tactfully outperforming his opponent in the final rack.

Meanwhile, in snooker, India's national champion Sourav Kothari was outshone by China's Xiao Guodong, concluding his run with a 0-2 defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)