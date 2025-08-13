Celebrities Criticize Supreme Court's Directive on Street Dog Relocation

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has voiced strong opposition to the Supreme Court's recent directive concerning the relocation of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to express her frustration, labeling the decision as a societal disappointment.

In her post, Sinha emphasized that street dogs are victims of various societal issues such as neglect and cruelty, and proposed spaying and vaccination as humane solutions. She argued that relocating these animals to overcrowded shelters strips them of freedom and identity.

The directive has faced backlash from numerous celebrities, including Vir Das, Jahnvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Varun Grover. John Abraham has also addressed a letter to the Supreme Court and Delhi Government, urging a reconsideration of the judgement. Meanwhile, the court's bench highlighted the urgent need for action due to a surge in rabies cases following stray dog bites, mandating Delhi authorities to establish shelters for 5,000 dogs within two months.

