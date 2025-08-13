Vandalism at Indiana's BAPS Temple Sparks Outrage and Call for Unity

In Indiana, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple faced vandalism once again, a distressing incident that the Indian consulate swiftly condemned as 'reprehensible,' emphasizing the need for prompt action from local authorities.

This marks the fourth attack on a BAPS temple within a year, highlighting a troubling pattern of anti-religious behavior targeting the community.

In response to the defacement of the temple's signboard, leaders and officials, including the Mayor of Greenwood, gathered to foster unity, urging vigilance against further miscreant actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)