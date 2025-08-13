Vandalism at Indiana's BAPS Temple Sparks Outrage and Call for Unity
The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Indiana, USA, was vandalized, marking the fourth such incident in a year. The Indian consulate called the act 'reprehensible,' urging local authorities to take swift action. Community leaders are promoting unity and vigilance against anti-religious activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:32 IST
In Indiana, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple faced vandalism once again, a distressing incident that the Indian consulate swiftly condemned as 'reprehensible,' emphasizing the need for prompt action from local authorities.
This marks the fourth attack on a BAPS temple within a year, highlighting a troubling pattern of anti-religious behavior targeting the community.
In response to the defacement of the temple's signboard, leaders and officials, including the Mayor of Greenwood, gathered to foster unity, urging vigilance against further miscreant actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
