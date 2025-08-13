Left Menu

Beyoncé Wins First Primetime Emmy for 'Beyoncé Bowl'

Beyoncé has secured her first Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Costumes in her Netflix special 'Beyoncé Bowl,' alongside Shiona Turini and her team. The 77th Emmy Awards will conclude on September 14, 2025, with the Creative Arts Emmys occurring earlier in September.

Beyonce (Photo/Instagram@beyonce). Image Credit: ANI
Beyoncé has added a Primetime Emmy to her impressive roster of achievements by clinching the award for Outstanding Costumes in her Netflix special, 'Beyoncé Bowl.'

The Television Academy revealed the first wave of winners for the 77th Emmy Awards, with the celebrated artist sharing the win with costume designer Shiona Turini and her dedicated team, as announced by Billboard. The accolade highlights Beyoncé's continuous influence in entertainment.

The honors will be officially distributed at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, slated for September 6 and 7 at Los Angeles's Peacock Theatre, while the primary Emmy Awards event is scheduled for September 14, 2025. 'Beyoncé Bowl,' a show featuring Post Malone and Shaboozey, is also up for two more Emmys, with winners to be unveiled soon. Beyoncé's Emmy win complements her 35 Grammy awards and previous Oscar nod, further solidifying her legacy in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

