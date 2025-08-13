Cate Blanchett's Secretive 'Squid Game 3' Cameo Sparks Excitement

Cate Blanchett recently made a surprise appearance in the final moments of 'Squid Game 3,' a cameo that even caught her off guard. With scant context except learning a game called 'ddakji,' Blanchett's involvement came as a creative thrill.

Blanchett expressed interest in joining an American adaptation of the hit South Korean series, which has shattered Netflix viewership records. She praised the series' world-building and its global influence. Her cameo was shrouded in mystery, filmed confidentially in Los Angeles.

Reports suggest director David Fincher, known for 'House of Cards' and 'Mindhunter,' might helm the anticipated remake. While Blanchett remains uninformed, she is eager to work with Fincher again, reflecting on their previous collaboration in 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.'

(With inputs from agencies.)