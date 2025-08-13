D’YAVOL Spirits: A New Era in India's Premium Alcobev Industry

In a transformative move for the Indian spirits sector, Radico Khaitan Limited teams up with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath to launch D'YAVOL Spirits. This marks a significant stride in redefining India's premium alcobev landscape.

Set to debut with a premium tequila, the partnership combines decades of industry expertise with bold, innovative ambitions. The venture aims to captivate both Indian and global markets by focusing on liquid excellence and cultural resonance, bolstered by the legacy and entrepreneurial acumen of its partners.

Abhishek Khaitan, MD of Radico Khaitan, stated this venture represents a 'bold new chapter,' blending traditional strength with fresh creative energy. With globally sourced products and a focus on quality and design, D'YAVOL Spirits positions itself for a leadership role in the evolving premium spirits arena.

