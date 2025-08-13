Banganga Paper Industries Rides High with Strong Quarterly Sales and Environmental Commitment
Banganga Paper Industries reported strong sales for the June quarter amounting to Rs 21.17 crore. The company received a green light from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to operate its facility until 2029. Investments in eco-friendly practices reflect its dedication to decreasing environmental impact.
- Country:
- India
Leading kraft paper manufacturer, Banganga Paper Industries, has announced impressive financial results for the June quarter, revealing total sales of Rs 21.17 crore. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has granted the company permission to continue its paper unit operations through March 2029.
The quarter showcased a promising start to the 2025-26 fiscal year as Banganga reported an operating profit of Rs 1.5 crore. This financial success underscores the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency.
Alongside its financial achievements, Banganga Paper Industries is committed to environmentally sustainable practices. Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director, Karbhari Dhathrak, the company is investing in refuse-derived fuel, zero liquid discharge, and resource recovery. These initiatives not only enhance cost competitiveness but also strengthen its long-term environmental strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Mauritania 2030: World Bank’s Blueprint for Inclusive and Resilient Growth
Barbados Expands MSME Financing with $50M IDB Loan to Spur Innovation and Growth
Meghalaya's Infrastructure Boom: A Road to Growth
SBI General Insurance Grows 2.4 Times Faster than the Industry with 21.5 Percentage Growth in Q1 FY 26
SBI General Insurance Surges with 21.5% Growth in Q1 FY26