Banganga Paper Industries Rides High with Strong Quarterly Sales and Environmental Commitment

Leading kraft paper manufacturer, Banganga Paper Industries, has announced impressive financial results for the June quarter, revealing total sales of Rs 21.17 crore. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has granted the company permission to continue its paper unit operations through March 2029.

The quarter showcased a promising start to the 2025-26 fiscal year as Banganga reported an operating profit of Rs 1.5 crore. This financial success underscores the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency.

Alongside its financial achievements, Banganga Paper Industries is committed to environmentally sustainable practices. Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director, Karbhari Dhathrak, the company is investing in refuse-derived fuel, zero liquid discharge, and resource recovery. These initiatives not only enhance cost competitiveness but also strengthen its long-term environmental strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)