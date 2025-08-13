E-Passes Open Doors to Bengaluru's 79th Independence Day Celebration

For the first time, Bengaluru's 79th Independence Day celebrations will be accessible to the general public via online e-passes, announced Maheshwara Rao, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Rao and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh detailed the city's preparations for the state-level event scheduled for August 15 at Field Marshal Manik Shah Parade Ground on Cubbon Road. The process allows the public to obtain e-passes through the Seva Sindhu website.

With expanded public viewing areas, the event will feature Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisting the Indian flag and inspecting the parade. Security has been tightened with CCTV, metal detectors, and a police presence. The public is encouraged to use metro services due to limited parking.

(With inputs from agencies.)