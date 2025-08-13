Left Menu

Sofia Coppola's 'Fairyland': A Heartfelt Journey Through Decades of Change

'Fairyland', produced by Sofia Coppola and directed by Andrew Durham, is set to open in theaters on October 10. Based on Alysia Abbott's memoir, it explores a father-daughter bond amidst San Francisco's 1970s-80s culture. It has received acclaim for its emotional portrayal of personal and social transformations.

13-08-2025
Image Credit: ANI
The Sofia Coppola-produced film 'Fairyland', directed by Andrew Durham, will be making its theatrical debut on October 10, according to a Variety report. This film, rooted in Alysia Abbott's renowned memoir, delves into a coming-of-age narrative that unfolds amid the dynamic cultural milieu of 1970s and '80s San Francisco.

'Fairyland' intricately traces the evolution of a father-daughter relationship from a period characterized by bohemian exuberance to the poignant era shadowed by the AIDS crisis. Featuring a stellar cast including Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Cody Fern, Maria Bakalova, and Bella Murphy, it also introduces new talent Nessa Dougherty.

The film, which encountered high praise following its Sundance Film Festival premiere, highlights universal themes and draws parallels between personal and collective transformation. This narrative, as per director Durham, emerged thanks to the steadfast backing of Sofia Coppola and an exceptional creative team. The production sees collaboration among Andrew Durham, Sofia Coppola, Megan Carlson, among others, with American Zoetrope at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

