Delhi's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Call to Patriotism and Indigenous Support

Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Janakpuri, advocating for indigenous products in kite flying.

The event, attracting 8,000 participants, emphasized contributions beyond mere celebrations, urging citizens to choose domestic products and embrace civic duties as forms of patriotism.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat highlighted the Tricolour as a symbol of sacrifice, urging dedication to the nation's development in the spirit of past freedom fighters.