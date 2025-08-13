Left Menu

Delhi's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Call to Patriotism and Indigenous Support

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Janakpuri, rallying around 8,000 participants to embrace patriotism through civic responsibility. He advocated using locally-made products and kite materials as a tribute to freedom fighters. West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat emphasized contributing to a developed India by 2047.

Updated: 13-08-2025 19:31 IST
Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Janakpuri, advocating for indigenous products in kite flying.

The event, attracting 8,000 participants, emphasized contributions beyond mere celebrations, urging citizens to choose domestic products and embrace civic duties as forms of patriotism.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat highlighted the Tricolour as a symbol of sacrifice, urging dedication to the nation's development in the spirit of past freedom fighters.

