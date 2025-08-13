Left Menu

Yashobhoomi: Architectural Marvel Honored on Global Stage

The India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka, New Delhi, has been awarded for architectural excellence. It received the International Architecture Award 2025 for its design as a top civic center, planned by CP Kukreja and IDOM. The official ceremony will occur in Athens, Greece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:46 IST
The India International Convention and Expo Centre, or Yashobhoomi, situated in Dwarka, New Delhi, has garnered international attention for its architectural brilliance.

CP Kukreja Architects, in a recent announcement, confirmed Yashobhoomi's selection for the International Architecture Award 2025, a prestigious global recognition, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum in association with The European Centre for Architecture Art, Design and Urban Studies.

Spanning 225 acres, Yashobhoomi is acclaimed as one of the world's finest civic centers. The award ceremony will be hosted in Athens, Greece, on September 20, solidifying its status as a globally recognized architectural marvel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

