Yashobhoomi: Architectural Marvel Honored on Global Stage

The India International Convention and Expo Centre, or Yashobhoomi, situated in Dwarka, New Delhi, has garnered international attention for its architectural brilliance.

CP Kukreja Architects, in a recent announcement, confirmed Yashobhoomi's selection for the International Architecture Award 2025, a prestigious global recognition, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum in association with The European Centre for Architecture Art, Design and Urban Studies.

Spanning 225 acres, Yashobhoomi is acclaimed as one of the world's finest civic centers. The award ceremony will be hosted in Athens, Greece, on September 20, solidifying its status as a globally recognized architectural marvel.

(With inputs from agencies.)