Badshah's Dallas Concert Faces FWICE's Ire Over Pakistani Sponsor

Rapper Badshah's concert in Dallas is under scrutiny by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for its sponsorship by a Pakistani company. The FWICE argues this violates India's national sentiment amid ongoing tensions. They demand Badshah clarify his association, urging him to align with Indian directives.

Rapper Badshah is at the center of controversy as his upcoming concert in Dallas, Texas, garners criticism due to its Pakistani sponsorship. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a letter seeking clarification on Badshah's association with 3Sixty Shows, the Pakistani company backing his "Badshah UnFinished Tour" scheduled for September 19, 2025, at the Curtis Culwell Centre.

The FWICE argues that collaborating with a Pakistani entity contravenes national sentiment and government directives, especially amidst ongoing threats and recent violent incidents targeting India. They emphasized the importance of Indian artists refraining from professional ties with Pakistani organizations in light of national security concerns.

FWICE officials, including President BN Tiwari and General Secretary Ashok Dubey, expressed frustration over the situation, stressing the need for discussions with government authorities. The organization previously challenged other artists, underscoring their strict stance against such cross-border collaborations, and urged Badshah to clarify his position immediately.

