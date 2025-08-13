Left Menu

Ladakh's Path to Self-Reliance and Sustainability Under Lt Governor Gupta

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has charted a course for Ladakh's self-reliance and environmental sustainability. The Ladakh Greenhouse Project, awarded for its innovation, aims to enable year-round local vegetable harvests. Plans include enhancing pashmina kid pens, promoting camel milk, and fostering e-vehicle adoption with charging stations.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at achieving self-reliance and environmental sustainability in the Union Territory. A centerpiece of this initiative is the expansion of polycarbonate greenhouses under the acclaimed Ladakh Greenhouse Project, designed to support continuous local vegetable production throughout Ladakh's harsh winters and reduce reliance on external imports.

During a high-profile review meeting, the LG evaluated the progression of several crucial schemes and projects across departments such as Industries, Commerce, Handicraft, Handloom, Geology, Mining, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Agriculture. Among directives issued, he emphasized the importance of upgrading pashmina kid pens to minimize winter mortality and advocated for camel milk as a nutritious, high-value product. He also mandated a comprehensive dog population census leading to targeted sterilization efforts.

Further accentuating economic opportunities, the LG endorsed the cultivation of sea buckthorn along the Indus banks and modernizing apricot processing for elevated market returns. Aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a carbon-neutral Ladakh, he highlighted the necessity for establishing electric vehicle charging stations every 30 kilometers to boost e-vehicle uptake.

