Escape Plan and HRX Unite for Premium Travel Gear Line

Escape Plan partners with HRX to launch a line of premium travel gear. The collaboration focuses on utility-driven, design-forward products that cater to modern travelers. With a strong D2C presence and significant offline sales, Escape Plan aims to redefine travel with tech-driven functionality and style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:53 IST
Escape Plan, a tech-enabled travel platform, has teamed up with HRX, a fitness brand founded by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to introduce a new line of premium travel gear. This collaboration signals a strategic move to offer utility-driven, design-focused products for the contemporary Indian traveler, the company announced.

Boasting a rapidly expanding Direct to Customer (D2C) channel, Escape Plan has achieved a remarkable Rs 100 crore annualised run rate within just three months of launch, with more than 20 percent of sales occurring through offline stores. This venture aims to revolutionize travel in India by integrating performance, design, and technology-driven functionality into its growing product range.

The meticulously crafted collection, inspired by the modern adventurer, merges performance, style, and practicality in items like luggage, organizers, and other travel essentials. Available both online via Escape Plan's platforms and in offline stores, this curated range embodies the brand's commitment to creating consumer-loved products for today's discerning travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

