Honoring a Fallen Hero: Air Chief Marshal Visits Jhunjhunu

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh made a poignant visit to Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on Wednesday to honor the memory of Sgt Surendra Kumar, who sacrificed his life during Operation Sindoor. The trip underscored the Air Force's ongoing support for its servicemen's families.

Accompanied by his wife, Sarita Singh, the Air Chief met with Kumar's grieving family, including his mother, wife, and children. The personal visit highlighted the national significance of Jhunjhunu as a district with a long tradition of military service.

The circumstances surrounding Sgt Kumar's death remain unclarified, but the visit reinforced the military community's respect and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made by soldiers and their families.

