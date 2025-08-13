Leonardo DiCaprio and Friends: Celebrity Showdown at Exclusive Ibiza Party

Actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio was briefly stopped by police before attending a prestigious Ibiza party, as captured in a video obtained by the Daily Mail and reported by Page Six. DiCaprio, donning his customary black attire with a baseball cap, checked his phone during the wait for a security search.

A woman's voice, captured in the background, complained of a thorough examination. It's uncertain if she was DiCaprio's girlfriend, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, who reportedly accompanied him in Ibiza. Sources noted all partygoers were subjected to ID checks, with numerous notable figures attending. Initially, Spanish authorities did not recognize DiCaprio.

The encounter prompted amused reactions as DiCaprio was eventually ushered in. Meanwhile, acclaimed rapper Travis Scott was refused entry to the exclusive event, held at a private villa by Patron and Aron Piper. Other high-profile guests in attendance included Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's longtime friend Tobey Maguire.

Earlier, the celebrity couple was seen aboard Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's mega yacht in Spain. DiCaprio and Ceretti were also present at Bezos and Sanchez's June wedding in Venice, Italy. DiCaprio and Ceretti have been linked since summer 2023, although she dislikes being known primarily as DiCaprio's girlfriend.

In interviews, Ceretti expressed frustration over such labels, emphasizing the limiting nature of public perception tied to partners' fame. She lamented the challenges these associations impose on personal relationships.