Frenzy as Rajinikanth Celebrates 50 Years with 'Coolie'

Friday marked a milestone for superstar Rajinikanth as his latest film 'Coolie' premiered across Tamil Nadu, coinciding with his 50th anniversary in cinema. The release was met with ecstatic celebrations from fans who thronged theaters for the highly anticipated movie.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's debut saw devoted Rajinikanth enthusiasts lining up early for the first show. The release was celebrated with drumming, dancing, and firecrackers, reflecting the high energy surrounding the star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra.

Adding to the allure, the soundtrack by Anirudh R, featuring hits like 'Monica,' has already topped music charts, complementing the film's intense revenge saga plotline with actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan rounding out the ensemble.

