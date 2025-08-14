Left Menu

Frenzy as Rajinikanth Celebrates 50 Years with 'Coolie'

Superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' premiered in Tamil Nadu, sparking celebrations among fans. The release commemorated Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features top actors like Aamir Khan, with music by Anirudh R. Fan excitement included drum beats and firecrackers.

Rajinikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Friday marked a milestone for superstar Rajinikanth as his latest film 'Coolie' premiered across Tamil Nadu, coinciding with his 50th anniversary in cinema. The release was met with ecstatic celebrations from fans who thronged theaters for the highly anticipated movie.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's debut saw devoted Rajinikanth enthusiasts lining up early for the first show. The release was celebrated with drumming, dancing, and firecrackers, reflecting the high energy surrounding the star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra.

Adding to the allure, the soundtrack by Anirudh R, featuring hits like 'Monica,' has already topped music charts, complementing the film's intense revenge saga plotline with actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan rounding out the ensemble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

