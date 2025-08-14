Mekhela Wednesdays: Weaving Sisterhood and Tradition at Nagaland University

At Nagaland University, a unique initiative known as 'Mekhela Wednesday' has caught the attention of many. For over two years, the women of the School of Agricultural Sciences have been donning the mekhela, a traditional wrap skirt, every midweek to bolster a sense of sisterhood and to uphold the art of traditional weaving.

This weekly ritual not only involves wearing the mekhela but also serves as a communal therapy session where participants capture the moment on social media. According to Prof. J Longkumer, Associate Dean of Students, the initiative has deepened bonds among women on campus and serves as a mission-driven movement aimed at sustaining the weavers' livelihoods.

The women, ranging from faculty to scientists, connect through a WhatsApp group dubbed 'SAS Super Girls.' Longkumer highlighted that by regularly buying mekhelas, the group empowers weavers and plays a vital role in the preservation of their cultural heritage. The traditional garment transcends being merely a piece of fabric; it is a symbol of their collective identity and continuity between the past and future.

