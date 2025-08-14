Left Menu

Mekhela Wednesdays: Weaving Sisterhood and Tradition at Nagaland University

At Nagaland University's School of Agricultural Sciences, 'Mekhela Wednesday' fosters sisterhood and preserves traditional weaving. This initiative involves wearing mekhelas weekly, promoting traditional arts, and supporting weavers' livelihoods. The communal ritual also strengthens workplace bonds among women, connecting them to their cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:42 IST
Mekhela Wednesdays: Weaving Sisterhood and Tradition at Nagaland University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Nagaland University, a unique initiative known as 'Mekhela Wednesday' has caught the attention of many. For over two years, the women of the School of Agricultural Sciences have been donning the mekhela, a traditional wrap skirt, every midweek to bolster a sense of sisterhood and to uphold the art of traditional weaving.

This weekly ritual not only involves wearing the mekhela but also serves as a communal therapy session where participants capture the moment on social media. According to Prof. J Longkumer, Associate Dean of Students, the initiative has deepened bonds among women on campus and serves as a mission-driven movement aimed at sustaining the weavers' livelihoods.

The women, ranging from faculty to scientists, connect through a WhatsApp group dubbed 'SAS Super Girls.' Longkumer highlighted that by regularly buying mekhelas, the group empowers weavers and plays a vital role in the preservation of their cultural heritage. The traditional garment transcends being merely a piece of fabric; it is a symbol of their collective identity and continuity between the past and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025