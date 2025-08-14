Mekhela Wednesdays: Weaving Sisterhood and Tradition at Nagaland University
At Nagaland University's School of Agricultural Sciences, 'Mekhela Wednesday' fosters sisterhood and preserves traditional weaving. This initiative involves wearing mekhelas weekly, promoting traditional arts, and supporting weavers' livelihoods. The communal ritual also strengthens workplace bonds among women, connecting them to their cultural heritage.
At Nagaland University, a unique initiative known as 'Mekhela Wednesday' has caught the attention of many. For over two years, the women of the School of Agricultural Sciences have been donning the mekhela, a traditional wrap skirt, every midweek to bolster a sense of sisterhood and to uphold the art of traditional weaving.
This weekly ritual not only involves wearing the mekhela but also serves as a communal therapy session where participants capture the moment on social media. According to Prof. J Longkumer, Associate Dean of Students, the initiative has deepened bonds among women on campus and serves as a mission-driven movement aimed at sustaining the weavers' livelihoods.
The women, ranging from faculty to scientists, connect through a WhatsApp group dubbed 'SAS Super Girls.' Longkumer highlighted that by regularly buying mekhelas, the group empowers weavers and plays a vital role in the preservation of their cultural heritage. The traditional garment transcends being merely a piece of fabric; it is a symbol of their collective identity and continuity between the past and future.
