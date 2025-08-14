Road Safety is Patriotism in Action
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes patriotism through civic duties like road safety. As part of a campaign, she and other officials highlight helmet use as an expression of national pride, urging adherence to safety measures and community well-being.
In a compelling message, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored that performing civic duties, such as wearing helmets and maintaining cleanliness, are potent forms of patriotism. Her statements came during a road safety awareness campaign organized by the Delhi government.
Joined by MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, and Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Gupta participated in a helmet-wearing drive at Connaught Place. The event served as a platform for advocating safety gear as an act of love for the nation.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by other officials, urged the youth to adhere to safety measures, as they are pivotal in propelling the country forward. She drew parallels between soldiers' sacrifices and citizens' everyday actions, urging that small, responsible gestures contribute to national pride.
